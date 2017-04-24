LODHRAN - Under the supervision of District and Sessions Judge Haroon Latif Khan, the judicial officials disposed of 2,727 civil and 4,993 criminal cases during the last three months.

The convicts in criminal cases were either sentenced to death or awarded life imprisonment with imposition of huge fines.

Talking to The Nation, civil society representatives - Dr Muhammad Jaffar and Muhammad Raza said that it is for the first time in history of Lodhran that judicial officials resolved hundreds of old cases in a short span of time. They also showered DSJ Haroon Latif Khan with praise, saying his role in swift provision of justice to the people is undeniable.

Minister listens to farmers' woes

BAHAWALNAGAR - Punjab Minister for Prisons Malik Ahmed Yar Hanjra paid a surprise visit to the wheat procurement centre in Faqirwali where he listened to the complaints of growers.

The minister inspected facilities being provided to the farmers and scrutinised records at the centre. He directed the officials to extend full cooperation and facilitate the growers. The minister also directed them to ensure early provision of gunny bags to the farmers. On the occasion, he also raised the target for wheat procurement at the centre on the request of farmers.

ADC Rana Amjad, Director Food Ch Ajmal, DFC Faisal Sharif and Haroonabad AC Anjum Zehra accompanied him.

PM greeted over 'Panama victory'

NOORPUR THAL - The PML-N leaders congratulated Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif over Supreme Court (SC) verdict on Panama Leaks case, terming the verdict moral victory of the PM and his family members.

MNA Malik Shakir Bashir Awan, MPA Malik Waris Kallu, PML-N (Youth Wing) leader Malik Khalid Awan and tehsil president Malik Manzoor Baga said yet another conspiracy against the government has been foiled.

They claimed that the PML-N government under the leadership of Premier Nawaz Sharif will fulfil every promise made with the public regarding development and prosperity of the country.