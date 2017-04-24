TOBA TEK SINGH/ MULTAN - Two dacoits were killed in two shootouts occurred in different areas here the other day.

The police said that a dacoit was killed in a shootout here in Chak 337/JB, Toba the other day.

The police said that four dacoits looted a house owned by Sh Muhammad Arif in Chak 337/JB and then entered the house of Master Qutab Din. The family members, however, raised alarms over which dacoits fled away. Listening to the alarms, the villagers followed them and crossfire took place between them. As a result, one of the dacoits died while his three accomplices made good their escape. The body of killed dacoit was shifted to Gojra THQ hospital for autopsy who could not be identified till filing of this report.

When contacted the Nawan Lahore police, an official claimed that in fact the dacoit was killed by his own accomplices.

The police have started further investigation.

In Multan, a wanted robber was killed and his two accomplices managed to escape after a shootout with the police here on Sunday.

According to police, a police team chased a three-member robber gang, fleeing after committing a robbery. The lawmen came across the outlaws near Jalalpur Pirwala area.

Upon sight of police, the robbers started firing, ensuing to a shootout that lasted for quite some time. As a result, a robber was killed and two others managed to escape from the scene. The police also recovered arms from the spot.

According to police, the dead robber was wanted by police in a number of criminal cases including murder, attempt to murder, robberies and other crimes.





Staff Reporter/INP