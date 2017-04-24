SARGODHA/GUJRANWALA - Unidentified motorcyclists gunned down a PML-N UC vice chairman here in Bonga Surkhuro area on Sunday.

The Bhera Police said that UC No-14 Vice Chairman Asif Raza, resident of Bonga Surkhuro, was in his cattle yard when unidentified assailants, riding a bike, fired indiscriminate gunshots on him. Resultantly he sustained fatal injuries and breathed his last on the spot. The attackers, however, managed to escape from the crime scene. On information, the Bhera Police rushed to the scene and shifted the dead body to hospital for autopsy and medico-legal formalities.

Meanwhile, District Police Officer Sohail Chaudhry took notice of the incident and formed a team to trace and arrest the killers. On the other hand, police sources suspected that the incident seemed to be the result of old enmity or political grudge. However, the accused will be brought to the justice soon," the police sources claimed.

MINOR ISSUE TURNS UGLY

In Gujranwala, a man was gunned down during crossfire over a minor issue here at Alipur Chattha.

According to police sources, Ejaz asked some youth playing outside to not make noise in front of his house. The issue, however, heated up and turned into a scuffle after exchange of harsh words. In the meanwhile, both the groups opened fire on each other, resultantly Ejaz died on the spot while Touqeer, Aslam, Zia and Riaz got bullet injuries. They were rushed to DHQ hospital. The Alipur Chattha Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.

Our Staff reporters