CHICHAWATNI: Standing wheat crop over eight acres of land was burnt to ashes after it was set on fire by unidentified culprits here on Sunday. Rescue sources said that unknown miscreants set on fire standing wheat crop r in Chichawatni. Rescue personnel and fire tenders rushed to the scene and started efforts to extinguish the fire. The fire was put off after hectic efforts of more than an hour. Police said that the incident seems to be outcome of personal enmity. A case has been registered against unknown culprits.–INP