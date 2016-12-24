Senior Advocate Raja Muhammad Akram was laid to rest yesterday. CJP nominee Mian Saqib Nisar, LHC CJ Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, LHC judges Farrukh Irfan Khan, Justice Mamoon Rasheed, Shams Mehmood Mirza, Senator Aitzaz Ahsaj, Hamid Khan, former judges, senior lawyers attended the funeral. His Qul will be held tomorrow at his residence Muratab Ali Road Gulberg.