AHMEPUR EAST:- The Municipal Committee Ahmepur East sanctioned an amount of Rs1.5 million for the provision of civic facilities in the tehsil. A sum of Rs500,000 has been allocated for the installation of streetlights, Rs500,000 for the construction of crosses on drainages and another Rs500,000 to purchase covers for manholes. Chairman Usman Rasheed said the Municipal Committee has no concerns with the liabilities of union councils.–STAFF REPORTER