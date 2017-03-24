FAISALABAD/SARGODHA/ BAHAWALPUR/KASUR/ HAFIZABAD/MANDI BAHAUDDIN/GUJRANWALA/ KHANEWAL --- Pakistan Resolution Day, commonly known as Pakistan Day was celebrated with national fervor enthusiasm and renewal of pledge to spare no effort for fulfilling the dream of transforming Pakistan into an Islamic welfare state in line with the vision of the founding fathers.

Special seminars, rallies, flag-hoisting ceremonies and speech and national songs competitions were held to highlight importance of the day and remind the nation of the real message of the day.

NUMBER OF FUNCTIONS ORGANISED

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Day was celebrated throughout the district with enthusiasm and fervor and renewal of pledge that all energies and capabilities would be utilized to help the motherland emerge victorious from all challenges and eliminate the menace of terrorism. The main flag-hoisting ceremony was held at DC Complex.

Members of Parliament - Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan, Rao Kashif Rahim, Madeha Rana, Fatima Fareeha, Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani, CPO Afzaal Ahmad Kousar, Vice Chairmen District Council Khalid Parvaiz Virk, Rana Zulfiqar and Deputy Mayor Municipal Corporation Sh. Yousaf hoisted national flag while the officers of different departments, representatives of civil society were also present on the occasion.

The participants recited national anthem and active contingent of police presented salute. Sweet was distributed among participants and special prayers were offered for the progress of Pakistan and national unity.

Expressing their views, the parliamentarians said that the entire nation is celebrating the Pakistan Day with unity as it was the historical day when resolution for the independence of the Pakistan was passed.

They vowed that Pakistan would be made a welfare state by following the golden principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani said that March 23, 1940 was the turning point for the Muslims of subcontinent and Pakistan became into existence after short span of 7 years with organised struggle and untiring efforts of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

CPO Afzaal Ahmad Kousar paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the Pakistan movement. He said that the law enforcement agencies are rendering sacrifices to root out the menace of terrorism from country.

Likewise various political, social, business, educational and other organizations arranged different events to highlight the importance and significance of Pakistan resolution.

CEREMONIES HELD

SARGODHA: Main ceremony of Pakistan Day was held at Commissioner Office wherein Commissioner Nadeem Mehboob was the chief guest while Deputy Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha, MPA Dr Nadia Aziz, MPA Abdul Razzaq Dhillon, Mayor Aslam Naveed and others were also present.

National flag was hoisted by the guests of honor while speakers emphasized to boost up the zeal of patriotism among the nation to thwart evil designs of enemy and also weed out terrorism. They said that the country is on the path to progress and prosperity and would become a developed and peaceful country in the world. National songs and tableau were performed by the students. Police had adopted strict security measures on the occasion. Furthermore, flag-hoisting ceremony was also arranged at the District Bar. DBA President Rao Fazalur Rehman, General Secretary Waseem Saleem Dogger and a number of lawyers attended the ceremony.

On the other hand, the Arts Council also arranged a pictures exhibition while a drama also played. Pakistan Day also celebrated in district jail. National flag-hoisting ceremony was held at admin block of the jail while prayers were offered.

PAKISTAN DAY MARKED IN STYLE

HAFIZABAD: Pakistan Day was observed across the district with national enthusiasm in different education institutions and offices of different political and social organisations where speakers stressed the need for striving hard to make the country invincible fortress of Islam.

The biggest function was held in Jinnah Public Hall and Press Club where the speakers including Acting DC Allah Ditta Warraich, ADC (Cord) Marzia Hasnain Changezi, DPO Dr Ghias Gul, Principal Govt Postgraduate College Muhammad Ayub Khan Tahir, Chairman Press Club Shafqat Hussain Tarar and dozens of teachers and male and female students addressed the gathering. They pledged that the nation stands like a rock behind the government and armed forces to eliminate the menace of terrorism and extremism and work for the stability, socioeconomic and social uplift of the country. They said that motto of founder the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah (unity, faith and discipline) is beacon of light and it is imperative for all and sundry to adopt it. They said that the responsibility of the students is to concentrate on education so as to become helpful in making the country strong, developed and prosperous.

Competition of speeches and national songs were held in which scores of male and female students participated. Inqal Nasir, student of Danish School, Abdullah Hameed of DPS Hafizabad and Hasnain Tarar of Govt Higher Secondary School Vanike Tarar secured first, second and third positions while in national song competition, Asad Ali of Govt High School No-1 Hafizabad, Ayesha Faiz of Danish School and Ans Daraz of DPS Pindi Bhattian bagged first, second and third positions respectively.

Meanwhile, a function was arranged by the district police in Police Lines where rich tribute was paid to the martyrs who laid down their lives to eliminate terrorism. The DPO along with DC later laid floral wreaths on the graves of the martyrs.

The activist of Azad Jammu Kashmir Independence Movement also held a meeting separately wherein they termed the conspiracies of anti-Pakistan forces would never be successful to shatter Pakistan Ideology. They said that Pakistan came into being in the name of Kalma-e-Tayyaba and the day is not far off when the Indian-held Kashmir would be librated. They strongly condemned the genocides of hapless Muslims in occupied Kashmir and praised the supreme sacrifices being made by the freedom fighters in the occupied Kashmir and said that their sacrifices would not go in waste.

EX-SERVICEMEN RENEW PLEDGE

MANDI BAHAUDDIN: Ex-Servicemen celebrated Pakistan Day with fervor, renewing their pledge to serve and sacrifice for the country. They expressed their support for the armed forces and wish them success in operation Raddul Fasaad. In a meeting held under auspices of Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society (PESS) at DASB Camp office, the PESS office-bearers paid tributes to Quad Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his colleagues who demanded creation of Pakistan as separate homeland for Muslims of sub continent through a unanimously passed resolution on March 23, 1940, at Minto Park in Lahore, that later with their struggle turned into reality as Pakistan first time emerged on world map on Aug 14, 1947. This was a miracle and historical achievement of our forefathers, they said.

The meeting was followed by Pakistan Day rally. The participants raised slogans “Armed Forces Zindabad and Pakistan Paindabad.”

DAY MARKED WITH FERVOUR

In OKARA: Pakistan Day was celebrated with fervor and main function of the day was held at Deputy Commissioner Complex, which was attended by dignitaries from all walks of life. Deputy Commissioner Saima Ahad and MPA Ch Javed Allaudin presided over the ceremony. On the occasion, schoolgirls sang national songs and the speakers including DC, MPA, DPO Hassan Asad Alvi, Anjuman Tajran office bearers including president Ch Saleem Sadiq, Ch Habibul Haq, Ch Muhammad Ashraf, Zafarullah Qamar Lakhvi and Maulana Saeed Usmani paid tribute to the forefathers for their untiring struggle for making the dream of Pakistan come true. A schoolgirl Hira Batool delivered speech, asserting importance of the day in the backdrop of the nationalism.

ACT ONFOUNDERS

VISION BEST TRIBUTE

BAHAWALPUR: Punjab Cooperatives Minister Malik Iqbal Channar said that Pakistan Day demands, renewal of the pledge to adhere to the vision of founding fathers by mobilizing all available resources to turn Pakistan into a progressive and modern welfare state.

He was speaking at a ceremony held in connection with Pakistan Day Celebrations, organised by the district administration at Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur.

“Pakistan Day stands as defining moment in the history of Muslims of subcontinent when through Pakistan resolution, a new political and constitutional struggle was launched to establish an ideological Muslim State”, he pointed out.

Mr Channar said that under the visionary leadership of Quaid-e-AZam Muhammad Ali Jinnah dream of a Muslim state turned into a living reality when Pakistan came into being just in 7 years of democratic and political struggle as the first ever ideological state on the map of the world.

Mr Channar paid rich tribute to the services of former Nawab of Bahawalpur who provided financial, moral and political support to the nascent Muslim state which enabled founding fathers to meet the socioeconomic challenges at the inception of the motherland.

DC Rana Muhammad Saleem Afzal said that Pakistan’s creation is a political miracle. He said that under the visionary leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the forefathers’ democratic struggle created our homeland.

MNA Begum Perveen Masood Bhatti said that Pakistan Muslim League has the unique honour to be the creator of Pakistan.

Mayor Bahawalpur Aqeel Najam Hashmi maintained that national identity is linked with the motherland. He said that it is collective responsibility to pledge on this historic day to play due role to accelerate the pace of socioeconomic development.

ARMY, IUB, POLICE,

ADMIN IN SAME SPIRIT

BAHAWALPUR: Different seminars, rallies and other functions were organised to mark Pakistan Day wherein the participants pledged to fulfil dream of poet-Philosopher Dr Allama Iqbal and founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah who, along with other companions, struggled hard for a separate homeland for Muslims of the sub-continent.

The day was dawned with special prayers for stability, peace and prosperity of the country, well being of Muslim Ummah and early liberation of Held Jammu and Kashmir. National flag was hoisted at all official and important buildings of the district while local newspapers also published special editions to highlight importance of Pakistan Day and Independence Movement. Radio Pakistan, Bahawalpur Station also aired special programs to signify to the occasion.

An exhibition of Pak Army’s equipment and ammunition was organised at Noor Mahal by Pak Army Corps-31. Pak Army Division-35 General Commanding Officer Maj-Gen Amjad Ali Khattak inaugurated the exhibition and visited the stalls set up by different formations of the army. He met Jawans and the army officers. The national songs, played by military band added flavour to the environment. The stalls for face-painting including sale of national flags and food stalls for families made the event more attractive. A large number of military and civilian guests and their families attended the arms exhibition.

On the occasion, Maj-Gen Khattak praised the organisers for organising such an eventful ceremony to celebrate the Pakistan Day.

A night function at Majestic Noor Mahal was also arranged on March 23rd. 26-Mechanised Division General Commanding Officer Maj-Gen Akhtar Nawaz graced the occasion as the chief guest. The event was planned with a focus on reviving national spirit and celebrating the occasion. The Light and Sound show, aimed at bringing life to the magnificent Noor Mahal, was also arranged for the honourable guests. The event was finally capped with national songs and tableaux presented by students with elegant Noor Mahal in the background.

The district administration also organised a ceremony to celebrate Pakistan day wherein speakers pointed out that Pakistan is the result of hard struggle and a large number of sacrifices, rendered for separate homeland of Muslims of the sub-continent.

Islamia University Bahawalpur, Department of History Chairman Dr Shahid Hassan Rizvi urged the participants to work for uplift of Pakistan, saying in the prevailing condition, every Pakistani is responsible for protecting the country from nefarious designs of the enemy.

Jamaat-e-Islami leader Dr Syed Wasim Akhtar said that Pakistan came into being in the name of Islam, adding since 1947, the JI has been struggling hard to make the country a welfare Islamic state.

Renowned Educationist Prof Naik Akhtar said that Pakistan is the result of hard struggle and countless sacrifices, adding the new generation is responsible for materialising dream of its founding fathers. On the occasion, students presented tableaux and other activities to express their love for the country.

On the other hand, Bahawalpur DPO Ashfaq Ahmed Khan laid floral wreath at monument of the police martyrs and also paid them rich tribute for sacrificing their lives in the line of duty.

BABUS, POLITICIANS, MPS IN UNISON

In KHANEWAL: Pakistan Resolution Day was observed with enthusiasm and main function of the day was held at Jinnah Library wherein newly-posted DC Muzzafar Khan Sial was the chief guest.

MPA Ch Fazalur Rehman, District Council chairman Engr Raza Sargana, DPO Jahanzeb Nazir Khan and TMC chairman Masood Majeed were the guests of honour.

Heads of all the state-run departments also attended the seminar.

Addressing the participants, the DC said that national solidarity is need of the hour to fight the challenges Pakistan is faced with. He also urged the participants to work for development and uplift of the country.

The Khanewal DPO expressed his optimism, saying the youth of Pakistan is energetic and will play their due role in steering country of the challenges. He also pointed out that the police department is always ready to protect lives and honour of residents and maintain law and order across the district.

MPA Fazalur Rehman said that the day is celebrated in memory of the Pakistan Resolution passed by the Muslim League in presence of hundreds of thousands of Muslims at Minto Park.

District Council chairman Engr Raza Sargana pointed out that every Pakistani is responsible for working for prosperity of the country.

On the occasion, students from different schools delivered speeches on the Pakistan Day. They highlighted importance of Pakistan ideology and struggle of Muslims of the subcontinent for freedom of Pakistan.

Earlier, a parade was arranged here at Police Lines under the supervision of DPO Jahanzeb Nazir Khan.

DAY CELEBRATED

WITH ZEAL

KASUR: Pakistan Day was celebrated with full zeal and zest. In this connection, seminars and rallies were taken out by religious and political parties to celebrate the day. A large number of people from all walks of life participated in the rallies.

People across the district decorated streets of their respective localities with buntings. Similarly, they also hoisted Pakistani flag at rooftops of their houses.

Participants of the seminars and rallies pledged to work for uplift of the country. They also pledged to go to any extent to protect the country from foreign aggression.

Meanwhile, speakers at a ceremony stressed the need for eliminating the menace of corruption for development of the country.

The ceremony was organised in connection with Pakistan Day here on Thursday.

Director Anti-Corruption Lahore Division Adnan Arshad Olakh said that elimination of corruption from all government departments is necessary for progress of the country. District Council chairman Haji Ayaz Ahmed Khan said that Pakistani nation is responsible for materialising the dream, envisaged by founding fathers of Pakistan.

Kasur Press Club (KPC) chairman Ashraf Wahla said that Pakistan Day teaches the lesson of hard work to make Pakistan a respectable and developed country among all nations of the world.

Union of Journalists chairman Ajmal Shad, KPC president Haji Sharif Mehr and Electronics Media president Aslam Khan also spoke on the occasion.

SPECIAL PRAYERS,

SEMINARS AND RALLIES

GUJRANWALA: People across Gujranwala celebrated Pakistan Day with enthusiasm. The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for integrity and solidarity of the country. Main ceremony of Pakistan Day was organized at Commissioner office where Commissioner Capt (r) Muhammad Asif presided over a flag-hosting ceremony. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Amir Jaan, MPAs - Nawaz Chohan, Ashraf Ansar and officers of all the departments were also present on the occasion.

A ceremony in this regard was held at District Courts Complex where District and Sessions judge Abdul Nasir was the chief guest while additional session and civil judges also attended the ceremony. The Child Protection Welfare Bureau also arranged a ceremony.

Besides, various political, social, religious and literary organisations arranged separate functions to highlight the importance of Pakistan Resolution that paved the way for the creation of an independent homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

Gujranwala Arts Council also arranged a photo exhibition in this regard. In these ceremonies, speakers lauded Pakistan Army success in the fight against terrorism and the sacrifices they rendered. They said that Operation Raddul Fasaad would help uproot terrorism from the country completely.