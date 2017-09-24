PESHAWAR - Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao has said that his party will leave no stone unturned for the rights of Pakhtun in the country.

Sherpao said his party will utilise its energy for establishing peace and stability in the region.

He was addressing NA-4 party office-bearers and workers in Watan Kor Peshawar on Saturday.

QWP former Senator Haji Ghufran, provincial General Secretary Hashim Babar, Information Secretaries Tariq Khan and Asad Afridi, QWP Peshawar chapter Chairman Haji Shafi Daudzai, GS Saifullah Khan and others were also present on this occasion.

Aftab Sherpao said that Pakhtuns rendered sacrifices for the cause of Pakistan but they had not been given their rights.

He said that the aim of the Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) is fighting for Pakhtuns rights whether the party is in power or in opposition.

The QWP chief said that the only objective of the party was the welfare of the Pakhtun nation and it would continue the struggle for this cause.

In the meeting, Aftab Sherpao was empowered to take any decision regarding by-election of NA-4 Peshawar.

It was noted by the meeting that other political parties leaders are approaching QWP for support, however, it was decided that any decision would be taken with the consultation the party leaders.

The meeting made it clear that the party chairman had been empowered with the consultation to make any decision about the by-election in NA-04.

He impressed upon the party leadership and workers to strengthen bonds with the masses and revitalise activists and spread among the masses for addressing the problems of Pukhtuns and for establishing peace and stability in the region.

The meeting also reviewed the current political situation, organizational matters and chalked out various strategies for the future course of action. The meeting reposed full confidence in the leadership of Aftab Sherpao.

It endorsed the policies of Aftab Sherpao and hailed his role for the Pukhtun nation and party.

Sherpao said that the QWP was the staunch supporter of democracy and it longs for the completion of the constitutional tenure of the parliament.

He contended that the strengthening of the democratic institutions would be instrumental in the political stability and financial prosperity.