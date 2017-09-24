CHAKWAL - Regional Police Officer Raja Fakhar Sultan Wasal said on Saturday that Rangers has been called in to assist the district administration in maintaining the law and order till 10th of Muharram.

While talking to the media after laying a floral wreath on the wall of Shuhda-e-Police Chakwal, he said that foolproof security arrangements have been put in place to ensure that Muharram Majalis and processions culminate peacefully.

District Police Officer Haroon Joyia was also present. The RPO also inaugurated the IT office where 100 CCTV cameras have been installed to monitor Muharram processions.

DPO Joyia briefed the RPO about the security arrangements made for Muharram. The DPO said that a control room would function round-the-clock till 10th Muharram and all processions would be monitored through CCTV cameras.

The RPO while responding to a question said that basic alterations have been made and front desks at all police stations would help change the Thana culture. The RPO also visited most sensitive procession routes and expressed his satisfaction over the security arrangements.