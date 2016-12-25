DERA ISMAIL KHAN - A spokesman for a Pakistani militant group says their chief has survived a gun attack while travelling in Afghanistan, reported Fox News, quoting an American news agency.

Ali Bin Sufyan said the chief of the Lashker-e-Jhangvi Al-Almi group, Yousuf Mansoor Khurasani, came under attack by one of the group's members in Afghanistan's Zabul province Saturday. He said the attacker was killed by the retaliatory fire of Khurasani's bodyguard.

The attack exposes cracks in the unity of the militant group, which in recent months has been involved in major attacks in Balochistan, such as those on the Quetta police training centre and Shah Noorani shrine which killed dozens.