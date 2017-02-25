NANDIPUR/SIALKOT/GUJRANWALA - State Minister for Water and Power Ch Abid Sher Ali has said that the government would eliminate loadshedding of electricity till March 2018. However earlier, government’s claim was to end loadshedding by 2018.

Chairing a meeting held at Nandipur Power Plant, he also said that the Nandipur power plant would be converted on gas in May 2017 to increase its production capacity and reduce cost.

He said that its capacity would be increased to 525 megawatts from existing 291 megawatts. On the occasion, the officials concerned briefed him about the constitution of judicial commission on Nandipur project and its findings in the scam.

He reviewed the progress of Nandipur power plant. The minister said added that as many as 10,000 megawatts electricity would soon be added to the national grid which would help end loadshedding of electricity till March 2018. The earlier claim of the government was to end loadshedding till 2018.

Talking to the newsmen after the meeting, the minister said that the government was committed to eliminating terrorism from the country as the whole nation stands united against terrorism and ready to sacrifice even their lives while battling against terrorism shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces of Pakistan.

He condemned the ghastly suicidal bomb attacks in Peshawar, Sehwan Sharif and Lahore, and said that the terrorists would be crushed at all costs in active cooperation of the people and the law enforcement agencies.

To a question, Abid said that the PML-N government has won the hearts of the masses by facing the accountability of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family. He said that the government successfully faced the accountability and would be successful in the Panama Leaks case.

“We have faced the accountability and now its Imran Khan’s turn to face accountability,” he added. The masses should not let Imran Khan and his companions escape from accountability, he urged the nation.

He asked PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his companions including Jehangir Tareen and Shah Mehmood Qureshi to come forward and present themselves before the nation for accountability. He said that Imran Khan was a proclaimed offender (PO) declared by the court. He said that Imran Khan should be produced before the Supreme Court with his hands cuffed.

He claimed, “We have produced evidences before the court while PTI have no solid material except media clippings and footages as proofs against the PM. After Panama case, we shall chase PTI leaders and their corruption will be unveiled. Imran Khan will be given tough time.”





