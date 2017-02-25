MANDI BAHAUDDIN - Over 100 citizens including farmers reached the Mandi Bahauddin DPO office to lodge complaints against SHOs of different police stations for not taking action against rustlers.

At an open court held by the Mandi DPO, many of the citizens also complained about delay in transparent investigation into their cases.

On the occasion, a delegation of farmers belonging to UC Shahidanwali complained that the rustling is on the rise in their villages. They said that a total of 10 animals have been lifted from their areas during the last month. “We reported the incidents to the Saddr Police but none of their cattle could be recovered so far,” they regretted.

The DPO ordered the SHOs concerned on telephone to take stern action against the rustlers. The complainants were directed to contact their respective police stations to address their problem.