MULTAN - Former Prime Minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani yesterday opined that terrorism would have been eliminated from the country had the National Action Plan been implemented in letter and spirit.

Talking to a delegation of PPP workers here on Friday, the former PM said that the country is faced a severe wave of terrorism mainly due to the failure of the government to enforce and implement the NAP. He said that the PPP is the only political party in the country whose leadership sacrificed lives and party head Benazir Bhutto got martyred in a terrorism incident.

He said that the PPP always condemns all kinds of terrorism in the country, adding that the recent wave of terror is highly deplorable. He demanded the Punjab government to ensure healthcare facilities to the injured of terrorist attacks. He stressed upon the PPP workers to go to hospitals and donate blood for the blast victims.

CORPS COMMANDER REVIEWS CENSUS

ARRANGEMENTS

Corps Commander Lt-Gen Sarfraz Sattar reviewed progress of the ongoing activities for population census in South Punjab including preparations made by the administration for holding 6th population and housing census in the area.

Chairing a meeting held here on Friday, the Corps Commander expressed satisfaction on the preparations made on the civil side for conduct of the census. He directed that the civil and military officers to keep close coordination with the armed forces to ensure security and credibility in the census operation. The participating officer briefed him about the arrangements made by respective departments. They gave an overview of the preparations made for holding the 6th census. They also apprised that necessary preparations on civilian side have been completed for making logistic arrangements, procurement of hardware and appointment of field staff for operation census.