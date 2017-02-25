KASUR - A man stabbed his uncle and then shot him dead allegedly after he caught him in objectionable condition with his wife here the other day.

According to the Sarai Mughal Police, Muhammad Aslam, a resident of Kot Haji Barkat, caught his wife with his nephew Sarfraz in objectionable condition. But the accused first stabbed Aslam and then shot him dead.

On information, the police rushed the spot and during interrogation, the deceased’s wife confessed to her illicit affairs with Sarfraz. She informed the police that she, along with the accused, shot her husband dead after he caught them in objectionable condition.

The police registered a case against both the accused on the application of Khalid, son of the deceased Aslam, and put them behind bars