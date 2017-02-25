MIRPUR (AJK) - Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) students have won a competition titled ‘Techfest and Renaissance’ organised by the Society of Mechanical Engineers of Pakistan at the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute (GIK), Sawabi.

The students include Kamran Khan from Department of Mathematics, Ansar Ali, Sheryar Malik and Adnan Chaudhry from Department of Mechanical Engineering, Farah Riaz, Momina Islam from Department of Computer Systems Engineering and Waqas Jarral, Ather Ali, Raja Hamza and Iqra Ali from Department of CS&IT, the MUST Spokesperson and Registrar Waris Jiraal said.

These students won Techfest’17, Renaissance’17, the Best Ambassador Techfest’17 and Renaissance’17 shields. The MUST students also won Infovotex WMD’s and Ballistic Missiles Technology Renaissance ‘17 organised by the SMEP, GIK Chapter at the GIPI on January 29, 2017.

The winners were awarded certificates on the occasion in acknowledgement of their outstanding performance that led them to win the contest.

Meanwhile, MUST Vice Chancellor Habibur Rehman congratulated the victorious students. “The University will continue providing facilities for the students to enable them develop at international standards through the best of their abilities and high intellect,” Dr Rehman said.

The VC reiterated the university’s resolve to facilitate participation of its students in competitions at national level, so that they may bring respect to themselve and the university.

He assured the students of his full support to their future endeavors.