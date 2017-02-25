KASUR - The police conducted 160 search operations under National Action Plan across the district during the last week.

During the search, the police arrested 300 suspects for interrogation while 118 were booked on different charges.

Talking to media, DPO Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said that security has been tightened in the wake of terror attacks across the country. He informed that the police conducted 160 search operations in 180 different areas of the district. During the operations, the police interrogated 6,000 people and arrested 300 suspects for interrogation. The police also booked 118 persons on different charges. The DPO added that the police are making all-out efforts to maintain peace in the district.

TWO DIE IN INCIDENTS

Two persons including a girl died separately here the other day.

According to the B-Division Police, an 18-year-old girl, resident of Venikan locality, consumed toxic chemical, mistaking it for a soft drink. Resultantly, her condition deteriorated and she was shifted to hospital where she breathed her last. In Kot Radha Kishan, a labourer Rehan was electrocuted after he came in touch with live electricity wires while working at a construction site.