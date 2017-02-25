OKARA : A middle-aged mechanic died in police custody due to police torture here on Friday.

Earlier, ASI Mirza Ismail, constable Ahmad Hassan and two other constables of PS Basirpur had picked Muhammad Hussain, 55, from village Tiplani. They manhandled him, bundled him into the police vehicle and drove off in presence of the eyes of other villagers. The family of Hussain and other villagers reached the police station but the apprehended man was not there. Later, they received information that he was lying dead at the bridge of minor near the village. The police took the body in custody and shifted it to the DHQ Hospital where autopsy was conducted.

The family and relatives of the deceased staged a protest against police highhandedness and cruelty. District Police Officer Faisal Rana took immediate note, suspended the responsible persons and got a case registered against them.

CASE FILED: A Fesco man and his accomplices were booked for releasing electricity, endangering 20 lives of Wapda employees. The work on maintenance of supply line at Akbar and 20 employees were working on site with permit from Wapda office. The electricity was disconnected according to the permit.

Suddenly, a blast occurred and current ran live in the line. But the workers luckily remained safe. The work incharge had not given green signal about the completion of work neither he asked to release electricity.

Syed Azhar Ali Shah, Assistant Manager Operation, got a case registered against Tanveer Ashraf Shift, Incharge city Circle Grid Station and his helpers for endangering the lives of 20 workers.