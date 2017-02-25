SIALKOT - A large number of people staged an anti-police demonstration by placing the dead bodies of two brothers on main road in Gohadpur as they were shot dead during robbery for offering resistance the other day.

The protesting people were carrying banners and placards, and chanting slogans, demanding immediate arrest of the dacoits. Meanwhile, the traders observed complete shutdown to mourn the brutal killing of the two brothers by the dacoits during the broad daylight dacoity in their shop on Thursday. The traders kept their shops closed and lodged strong protest against the killings.

They alleged that the Sialkot police have miserably failed to protect the traders remaining failed in tracing out culprits involved in the rising theft and dacoity incidents against the local traders. The traders also demanded immediate arrest of the perpetrators.

Later, slain brothers namely Waseem Khalid and Muqadas Khalid were laid to rest in their native graveyard at village Korpur near Gohadpur. A large number of the people from all walks of life attended their funeral.

Last Thursday, four dacoits stormed into the electronics shop of the traders, held them at gunpoint and started looting. The accused looted Rs250, 000 in cash. As the traders resisted the dacoits opened fire injuring both of the traders. Waseem Khalid (45) succumbed to his injuries at Govt Allama Iqbal teaching Hospital Sialkot, while, Muqadas Khalid (38) also died at Mayo Hospital Lahore on Friday.

Muradpur police have registered a case (No 126/2017) under sections 34, 302 and 394 PPC on the report of Muhammad Khalid, the father of the slain traders.

AWARENESS SEMINAR: The traffic police organised an awareness seminar about the underage driving and wheelie in Narowal. DSP (Traffic) Manzur Sandhu addressing the participants urged the parents and the teachers to educate their children and students about the life hazards of underage driving and even doing wheelie in a bid to save the precious lives by abiding by the traffic rules.

A large number of people including students of schools and colleges, their teachers, traders, educationists, notables and social workers attended the seminar. They also pledged their full cooperation to curb the menace of the traffic rules violations.