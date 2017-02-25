GUJRANWALA - More than 5,000 bottles of liquor, being transported illegally, littered Gujranwala-Hafizabad Road following collision between two trucks.

The police sources informed that a truck, carrying more than 5,000 bottles of liquor collided with another truck, coming from the opposite direction and then overturned.

As a result, thousands of liquor bottles littered Hafizabad Road near Kot Ladha.

The sources informed that liquor-laden truck was on the way from Islamabad to Serena Hotel Faisalabad. On information the police reached the spot and impounded the trucks. During preliminary investigation, it came to know that the truck driver has a permit to shift only 600 bottles but he allegedly tried to smuggle thousands of bottles illegally.

The police have launched further investigation.