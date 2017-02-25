GUJRANWALA - A man along with his mother allegedly tortured his wife and cut off her hair after she demanded money for her house expenditures.

Asma, the victim, told the media that she was married off to Usman about two years ago and they have two children. She claimed that her husband is a work shirker and does like to do any job. Whenever she demands money for buying necessities of her children, Usman tortures her. She alleged that on Friday she asked her husband to provide her some money so that she could buy some foodstuffs for children. But Usman along with his mother tortured her brutally and also cut off her hair, she added. The Aroop Police have started investigation.