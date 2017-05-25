SIALKOT - The Punjab Energy Efficiency and Conservation Agency (PEECA) experts disclosed that 51 million people in Pakistan are still deprived of electricity.

However, the government was making efforts to provide them with the facility, he said. He also asked the industrialists and exporters of Sialkot to give up extra usage of electricity in their factories besides focusing on using advanced energy conservation technology.

Addressing the participants of an awareness seminar at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), he announced full PEECA technical assistance and cooperation to the export-oriented industries of Sialkot in this regard.

He further said that State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has evolved a strategy for issuing the soft-term easy loans to the people on 2 to 6 percent mark up for the early replacement of their old energy conservation requirements with the advanced technology.

A large number of the Sialkot based traders, industrialists and exporters attended the seminar. The PEECA experts said that the PEECA has been playing a pivotal role in promoting the awareness about the usage of the energy efficiency equipments among the people.

They said that under the SBP policy, all the scheduled banks would issue loans to the applicants, which would be returnable within the 10 to 12 years under the direct supervision of SBP.

PEECA Project Manager Abdul Rehman told the participants that it had become vital now to replace the old resources of energy with the advanced energy efficiency and conservation technology in the industries which would also help maximum saving of energy.

8 HUMAN TRAFFICKERS HELD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested eight notorious human traffickers from Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur and surrounding areas during crackdown.

The FIA divisional deputy director said that accused Aslam, Mehmood, Hanif, Abdul Hamid, Shehzad Hanif, Khalid, Iqbal and Jamshaid would send people abroad illegally after getting big amounts from them. He added that the FIA has sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them.

CASE FILED: The Daska City police have registered a case against accused dealer Khurram Shehzad for selling the spurious pesticides at his shop in Sabzi Mandi Daska here today.

A team of the agriculture departmental also seized a big quantity of adulterated pesticides from there. Police have started investigation, with no arrest, in this regard.

Meanwhile, a depressed youth Sabir (26) committed suicide by swallowing poisonous pills over domestic dispute in Kishneywali locality in the outskirts of Sialkot city.