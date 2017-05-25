SAHIWAL - Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Special Judge Malak Shabir Hussain Awan ordered the early arrest of MQM founder Altaf Hussain, MQM Pakistan chief Dr Farooq Sattar, Mayor of Karachi Waseem Akhtar and 17 other MQM leaders and issued their non-bailable warrants for May 30.

Babar Khan Ghori, Syed Haider Abbas Rizwi, Saif Yar, Nadeem Nusrat, Ateequr Rehman, Irshad Ahmed Zafar and Naeem Siddiqui also among the accused. The court ordered the police to produce them before the court on on May 30.

According to reports, Altaf Hussain while addressing an MQM leaders and workers convention had spoke against the motherland, naitonla institutions like Pak Army, Rangers Police and other Law informant Agencies. Thus, the police stations of Farid Town, City Depalpur, Sadar Depalpur, Sadar Okara and Kalyana Pak-Pattan had registered five separate cases against the MQM leaders Under Section 153A, 120B,121A, 122-123-124-124A, 109 PPC and 25 D Telegraph Act and 7 Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 at the report of 5 citizens Azhar Mehmood, Akhtar, Hassan Iqbal, javed Iqbal and Adnan Abbas on 4th of July and 15th of July 2015. Five parties of police have already left for Karachi to arrest the accused.