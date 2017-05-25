HAFIZABAD - The district administration has called upon the local Ulema and the members of the District Peace Committee to play their role in maintaining interfaith harmony.

Addressing a meeting of District Peace Committee, district officers said that every one of us should play their role to keep a vigilant eye on the suspicious elements for maintaining peaceful atmosphere. They particularly stressed upon the Ulema to obtain the services of volunteer security guards and all those entering the places of gathering and mosques be searched thoroughly so as to ensure that no untoward incident take place. Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Marzia Hasnain said that Ihtram-i-Ramazan Ordinance would be fully implemented and permission for the sale of edibles would only be made to temporary restaurants in the hospitals and the violators of the ordinance would be sent behind bar. The Ulema and the members of the Peace Committee assured her that they would extend their traditional cooperation in the maintenance of peaceful aerosphere as well as to implement the Ehtram-i-Ramazan Ordinance. DEMAND: The Primary and Elementary Teachers Association has called upon the government to prepare separate seniority list of EST (English) teachers.

Addressing a press conference, PETA District President Ghulam Jaffer said that these teachers had been working as graduate teachers before 2007 and they should be given status of English teacher from 2007. He feared that if separate seniority list was not prepared it would be great injustice towards them.