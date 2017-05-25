HAFIZABAD - Despite the promises the PML-N leaders made three years ago, the farmers of riverine areas expressed their resentment over the apathetic attitude of the government for not constructing embankment on the River Chenab near Qadirabad Barrage.

Addressing a press conference, Kissan Board Chairman Amanullah Chattha said that 2014 flood had played havoc in the area and hundreds of acres of cultivated land ravaged due to flood causing colossal losses to hundreds of cultivators.

He said that the aggrieved cultivators staged sit-in demonstration on Qadirabad Barrage and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif visited the barrage and saw the damage caused by the flood in the area. They had ordered for the construction of embankment on the river on a war footing but despite the lapse of three years the construction has not yet been started, he said.

He feared that if construction of embankment was not started immediately flood in the river would ruin the standing crops in hundreds of acres and inflict heavy losses to the villagers located in the river belt area.

THREE GANGS SMASHED: The Pindi Bhattian Saddr police smashed three gangs of drug smugglers, dacoits and motorcycle lifters and arrested seven of their members including a woman.

Addressing a press conference, DPO Dr Ghias Gul said that the Pindi Bhattian police impounded a car (LB-324) near interchange on suspicion and during search recovered 25,200 gram Charas from the vehicle and arrested Muhammad Ibrahim, Gul Muhammad and Sumaira Bibi.

The police also smashed a dacoit gang and arrested Nasir alias Nasro, Abdul Salam and Bhai Khan and recovered scores of laptops, cell phones and bikes. The police also arrested ringleader of bike lifter Mazhar and recovered five motorcycles.

