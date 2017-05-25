GUJRANWALA - A ceremony was held in the honour of the brilliant students who got laptops under the Punjab government’s laptop scheme here on Wednesday.

A large number of students, teachers and parents attended the ceremony. Speakers said that private educational institutions were playing a vital role to promote literacy in the country, students of these institutions proved themselves talented by capturing higher positions in the exams throughout the province. They said that the country could not make progress unless its children are equipped with higher education. He said that the ceremony has been arranged to highlight merit, salute the dignity and paying tributes to the splendid efforts of those great sons and daughters of the nation who achieved the place through round-the-clock work.

They lauded the efforts of Punjab government for promotion of education sector, and said that Punjab government had distributed over four lac laptops on merit in the province. They also appreciated the parents and teachers who supported the children in their education and training. Former vice president of Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sallahud Din also addressed.