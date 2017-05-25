MIRPUR (AJK) - The CAPEC and Pakistan Engineering Council signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to strengthen corporation between the two institutes.

It is continuation of the initial memorandum of understanding signed on 18-04-2017, it was signed by PEC Chairman Jawed Salim Qureshi and CAPEC Secretary General JIANG HUA on behalf of their organizations on Wednesday, it was officially declared. The PEC Chairman said on the occasion that the purpose of the MoU includes planning and implementation of joint applied research projects and activities, raising public awareness about designs manufacturing and users.

Signatories will set up a co-operative engineering platform named as China-Pakistan Engineering Forum to play an important contributor to the building of the China-Pakistan Economic corridor (CPEC). CAPEC will help PEC members establish business in mainland of China and PEC will help CAPEC members to establish business in Pakistan. To improve the collaboration between the companies of both countries, Engineers exchange programmes among the member companies shall be promoted.

The signatories can jointly organise events or send delegations to each other’s events when mutual interest of member companies exists, and recommend relevant experts/speakers. They will pay each other business visits at proper time and enhance cooperative ties and relations.

To guarantee smooth and efficient communication, they will appoint focal persons. The focal person from CAPEC side is Mr Zhang Ruijie, its deputy secretary-general, and the focal person from PEC side is Mr Arif Inam Osmani, the senior vice chairman of PEC.