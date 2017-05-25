SHEIKHUPURA/TOBA TEK SINGH - A 11-year-old girl, who had sustained critical injuries in the fall of the roof of a private school, died here on Wednesday.

Her father submitted a complaint to A Division police station. He mentioned in the application that his daughter Minhal, a fifth class student, along with four other class fellows got injuries when the portion of the classroom had fallen on them. Resultantly, the students suffered injuries and were admitted to local DHQ Hospital, and died on Wednesday. The applicant stated that he had intimated that incident to Education Department but they failed to take any action in this regard. He demanded action against the school management.

ACCIDENT: A youth died at Gojra on Wednesday in an accident. Gojra police said deceased Sajjad of Chak 298 JB was on way on Gojra Bypass Road when a bus hit his motorcycle. As a result, he was seriously injured. Doctors at Gojra THQ Hospital referred him to Faisalabad Allied Hospital where he succumbed to wounds. Former PML-N MPA Chaudry Nasim Ahmad died. He had to perform Umra and went from Toba to Faisalabad Airport to fly for Saudi Arabia but at Faisalabad he died of cardiac arrest. Lawyers held a meeting and observed strike as mourning over his demise.