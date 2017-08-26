PESHAWAR - The Awami National Party (ANP) will hold an All Parties Conference (APC) on Fata reforms in Islamabad on September 14, inviting all political and religious parties to participate in the conference.

The APC is being called to discuss and evolve future strategy and press the government to move forward Fata reforms package without any delay. All political and religious parties would be formally invited to attend the scheduled APC.

Meanwhile, the ANP President Asfandyar Wali Khan also called his party’s central council meeting on September 18, which would also be followed a similar meeting of the party’s central working committee on September 19, said a press release issued here on Friday.

To finalize the arrangements for all above-mentioned events, the ANP will hold its meeting today (Saturday) at Bacha Khan Markaz, the central headquarters of the party.

Asfandyar Wali Khan while commenting on the recent statement of the US President Donald Trump said that despite making repeated requests, neither Pakistan’s foreign policy was reviewed nor National Action Plan fully implemented, due to which, Pakistan is facing tense situation nowadays.

Pakistan is in isolation, because, of the four, it doesn’t enjoy cordial relations with its three neighbouring country, he said adding ANP had been criticizing ongoing internal political crisis for the last two-year, because, we know that Pakistan is also ahead with external threats.

From day one, the ANP has been demanding an independent foreign policy for Pakistan, he said.

Since 1980s, when two super powers started fighting in the region, we opposed it and even today, we demand that Pakistan should take steps for restoring cordial relations with Afghanistan, the ANP president added.

He asked Kabul and Islamabad to work together to eliminate terrorists and militancy.

