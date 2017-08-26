Tehran - Spokesman of Iranian Foreign Ministry Bahram Ghasemi advised the Americans to put an end to their meddlesome policies in Middle Eastern countries.

“What presently the US is highlighting to condemn other countries with is the result of years of wrong and inappropriate policies of Americans in the countries of the region, especially Afghanistan,” said Bahram Ghasemi.

“American opportunistic strategies, unilateral policies, and unacceptable interference have resulted in increasing chaos and tension and growing terrorism and extremism in the region,” asserted the Iranian diplomat.

In addition to warning the Americans not to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, and not to decide for the other countries, he maintained that the countries of the region enjoy the necessary potentials to cooperate on war on terror, establish stability and security. He said that the countries of the region do not need US destabilising and pro-terrorists policies.