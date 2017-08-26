PESHAWAR - Dengue virus on Friday infected two doctors of the Khyber Teaching Hospital, Peshawar.

The infected doctors, identified as Dr Kalimullah, a House Officer, and Dr Shah Faisal of Surgical D-Ward, are under treatment at the hospital.

It is important to mention here that the dengue virus has cost five lives and infected 1,660 others across Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

After the outbreak of dengue in Peshawar, the disease has also spread to other parts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa while the provincial government has enhanced efforts to control the disease.

A health official said that three more cases of dengue have surfaced in Buner after which the number of dengue patients in the district has reached 10.

Three dengue cases have also been confirmed in Swabi.

A ward has been prepared at Saidu Sharif Teaching Hospital in Swat to cope with the dengue cases.

The practice of holding morning assembly at the government schools has been postponed till winter.

Meanwhile, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) directed the provincial government to take concrete steps to control the disease.

The court said that the disease has spread to an alarming extent, therefore, the provincial government should treat it as a public problem, not a political one.

A report issued by health authorities said that 40 more dengue cases have been confirmed in Peshawar after which the total toll has reached 1,660.

The district administration has also increased its fumigation teams in all over the City and they are spraying each nook and corner of Peshawar to eliminate the dengue mosquitoes through ethanol spray.

Special awareness campaigns have been started after the directive of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Saqib Raza Aslam. Talking to media persons, Deputy Commissioner Saqib Raza Aslam said that all departments are actively dealing with dengue virus outbreak and soon they would control the spread of disease.

He said that directives have been issued to all Patwaris to distribute pamphlets in their jurisdiction to create awareness among the people.

He said that the number of teams has been increased from 50 to 90 while 5,600 houses have been fumigated in Peshtakhara and Tehkal areas.

Besides spray, free of cost medicine were also distributed in these houses.

He said that every team is consists of four persons which also include three women.

After visiting and spraying each house they are counting and marking these houses like polio campaign.

He appealed to masses to cover the water containers stop the accumulation of water openly as all open water exposed to dengue mosquito.