Kasur - An elderly woman was murdered by unidentified assailants, by slitting her throat here the other day.

According to the Khuddian Khas Police, 70-year-old Rahimi Bibi lived alone at her house in suburban Syedpur area. The other day, some unidentified accused barged into the house and killed her by slitting her throat. The police shifted the body for autopsy and started investigation.