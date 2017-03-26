KHANEWAL - A journalist was tortured and threatened with dire consequences over reporting against the spread of drug abuse. According to the FIR, more than 25 people attacked the reporter of a local news paper, allegedly for reporting against the role of students organisations in spreading drugs in college and universities.

The City Police registered FIR against eight nominated and 16 unknown persons under sections 452, 148, 149. According to victim Rashid Rehmani, he was standing near his house when more than 20 people, riding motorcycles came there.

They started calling him bad names and tried to hit him but he managed to escape. He alleged that the accused entered his house and tortured him severely. They also threatened him with dire consequences if he reported to the police against them. In the meanwhile, locals called the police through emergency number 15 and the police registered a case. Local journalist community has appealed to the Khanewal DPO and other high-ups to provide security to the journalist and take action against the accused.