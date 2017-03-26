ISLAMABAD - A high-ranking delegation of Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of OIC will be visiting Azad Jammu and Kashmir to have firsthand information about the Kashmir dispute and will also visit camps where refugees from Indian occupied Kashmir are staying.

The eight-member delegation belonging to OIC member states will be led by Med. S. Kaggwa, chairperson of IPHRC, and will be staying here from March 27 to 29.

The delegation will also call on the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs and Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan. In AJK, the IPHRC delegation will call on the President and Prime Minister.

The IPHRC requested the Indian authorities for access to IoK to assess the human rights situation there. However, India has not responded to the IPHRC request to date.

Last year, in the wake of Indian brutalities since July 2016, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights offered to send a fact-finding mission to IOK. He requested ‘full and unhindered access to the affected population, to interview a variety of individuals on the ground, including victims, witnesses, security forces and with access to relevant documentation’ to ascertain the situation that has been worsening since July 2016. This request was also denied by India.

The IPHRC has a Standing Mechanism to monitor the human rights violations in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir. Like all other international human rights bodies India continues to deny IPHRC access to IoK.

The visit is a manifestation of Pakistan’s commitment to unflinching political, moral and diplomatic support to the just cause of the Kashmiri people and the realisation of the right to self-determination promised to them under the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions.