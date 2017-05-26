MIRPUR (AJK) - AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said that his government will get reduced the public dependence on forest fire wood through provision of alternative energy resources in the state.

He was addressing the inaugural session of two-day national forests conference which began in the capital town under the auspices of the AJK Forests Department here on Thursday.

The AJK prime minister said that it is a matter of grave concern that Pakistan ranks seventh in the world among country having serious threats to environment mainly due to de-forestation.

The AJK government, the premier announced, has decided to carry out demarcation of forests during the forthcoming fiscal year of 2017-18.

Raja Farooq Haider warned of stringent punitive action against the elements involved in encroachments on state forests land and illegal logging of nature forests in AJK. He reiterated his government’s resolve to ensure safety, security and existence of the forests.

The prime minister directed the AJK Forests Department to strenuous efforts for the promotion of forests through reforestation using latest means and technology under the spirit to bring maximum of the state and private lands under wide scale forestation. He said that the importance and benefits of the forests for the humanity have been crystal clear all the times.

He said that his government is making sincere efforts to ensure security of the national wealth of forests through its maximum promotion. He said that the government would get ensured the useful role of the officers and subordinate staff of the State Forests Department through getting their skills and abilities objective in letter and spirit.

AJK Minister for Forests Sardar Mir Akbar Khan, Secretary Forests Syed Zahoorul Hassan Gillani and experts of forests field from various parts of the country also addressed the conference. They tabled various proposals coupled with the priorities for the promotion of forests in line with the need of the modern age to successfully meet the challenges faced by the environment in the country including AJK.