KHANEWAL - The police registered FIRs into a clash between two groups of councillors and their supporters during proceedings of the Tehsil Municipal Corporation.

The clash took place the other day when two groups of councillors and their supporters from outside turned the TMC session into a battlefield.

On application of councillor Sh Muhammad Ali, the police registered an FIR no 267/17 under section 337Aii, 337Fi, 337Ai, 379, 148, 149TP, against Rao Sarfraz Ahmad, Rao Shah Nawaz, son of Rao Abdul Ghaffar and dozen other unidentified persons.

Another FIR no 268/17 was registered on the application of Sh Muhammad Yaqoob Anjum alias Munna under section 337F IV, 379, 148,149 TP against councillor s Sh Fateh Ali, Sher Muhammad alias Shero, their supporters Aslam aka Papu, Baber, Bilal, son of Amjad. Another cross FIR was registered on the application of councillor Rana Khalil Ahmad against Sh Fateh Ali, Sher Muhammad alias Shero, Irshad aka Bubi, Baber, Bilal, Aslam aka Papu, Sh Nasir Ali, Shamshir, and 50 unidentified persons. Meanwhile, Khanewal TMC Chairman Masood Majeed Khan has termed the incident as reaction of the encroachment mafia and its patrons in the TMC to the steps taken against illegal activities. “Any leniency or compromise with the elements involved in the unrest and encroachment mafia is out of question and such elements will be dealt with sternly,” he declared. Masood Majeed pledged that the TMC will continue the campaign against the encroachers, land mafia and their supporters. He said that Khanewal city is a beautiful and well-planned city and it will be restored to its original shape. “The parks, greenbelts and other beauty spots will be revived and restored after elimination of encroachments with any discrimination,” he reiterated.