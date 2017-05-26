SADIQABAD - Power supply in Sadiqabad has been restored after it was suspended due to windstorm which had left at least 70 electricity poles and five transformers fallen to the ground.

According to official sources, Standing Committee on Water and Power chairman Sardar Arshad Leghari requested Multan Mepco chief Masood Salahuddin for restoration of power supply in Sadiqabad. Mepco teams were sent to the area and power supply was restored. The Mepco will also reinstall the electricity poles and transformers that had fallen during the storm, the sources said.