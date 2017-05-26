SARGODHA - Speakers at an international conference held at the University of Sargodha stressed the need for eradicating poverty and social inequalities through equal distribution of resources among the masses.

The two-day international conference titled, “Poverty and Social Inequalities in Pakistan: Inclusive Growth Perspective” held under the auspicious of UoS Economics Department here.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Stephen Davies, Programme Leader at International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) said the demand-driven improvement in agriculture can be made when people are motivated for more diversified nutritious diet. He said lower costs for agricultural inputs should be achieved with higher productivity.

Dr David J Spielman, senior research fellow at the IFPRI, gave presentation on a book titled, “Agriculture and the Rural Economy of Pakistan” and introduced many new ideas about entrepreneurship in the supply chain and marketing system of Pakistani agriculture sector to make it more efficient and productive.

Dr Sharmind Neeloormi, Professor of Economics at Jahangirnagar University Dhaka, Bangladesh, opined about the gender discrimination and inequality which is hampering the element of inclusiveness in growth and development of Pakistan. Awareness campaigns must be run for men along with women. More economic and social empowerment is needed for the uplift and inclusion of women in the labour market of Pakistan. Dr Masood Sarwar Awan said equal employment opportunities are considered as the sole goal of sustainable development in developing countries like Pakistan.

“Implementation Research” should be promoted in Pakistan to plug the implementation issues of policies in Pakistan, they said, adding the community involvement is needed in every stage of policy-making to have a vibrant and effective set of social and economic strategies.