KAMALIA - A team of the Health Department raided and sealed a factory manufacturing spurious pickle at Najabatpura here the other day.

The team impounded pickle, stored in drums, and other raw material from the factory. A case has been registered against Mazhar Hussain, owner of the factory. On the occasion, DDHO Dr Balak told the media those, playing with the lives of the public for personal gains and petty profit do not deserve leniency and will be made an example for others.

CLERK CAUGHT

A team of Anti-Corruption Establishment caught a senior clerk at Deputy Commissioner’s office, Muhammad Islam, red-handed taking Rs3,000 as bribe from a complainant Javed Faridi. Toba DC Moazzam Iqbal Supra suspended the clerk and appointed DMO Muhammad Kashif as an inquiry officer to investigate the matter.

Meanwhile, several people also submitted complaints against the accused for taking bribes from them for issuance of Stamp Paper Licenses.