GUJRANWALA - Dozens of lawyers belonging to different political parties have formed an alliance on one point agenda to press Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif tender resignation at the earliest. According to sources in the legal fraternity, dozens of lawyers, belonging to PTI, PPP, Jamaat-e-Islami, PTA and PML-Q held a meeting in the district courts. On the occasion, the lawyers announced forming an alliance against the prime minister. Addressing the meeting, speakers demanded that the PM should step down till completion of JIT investigation into the Panama leaks.

DENGUE CASE

An eight-year-old child was diagnosed as having Dengue fever here at DHQ hospital. According to hospital sources, Abdul Rehman, resident of Bakhtewala was brought to DHQ hospital with fever. However, upon clinical tests, the child was diagnosed as having dengue fever and he was shifted at dengue ward.