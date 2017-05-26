KASUR - The government has taken effective steps for the provision of justice to the oppressed women and safety of women at workplace.

Provincial Minister for Women Development Hamida Wahiduddin stated at the inauguration of Day Care Centre at DPS School and Bulleh Shah Degree College here the other day.

She claimed the government has provided a secure environment to the working women by passing Harassment Act. Similarly, the government has established crisis centres, shelter homes to provide protection to the oppressed women, she said, adding the government has also established Working Women Hostels for the facility of working women. “Women, along with men, are playing the pivotal role in the development of the country,” she said, adding their role in the development of a healthy and balanced society is undeniable. She informed the government has allocated Rs200 million for Day Care Centres and Rs100 million for Working Women Hostels. Similarly, quota for women in job opportunities have also been increased, she said.

DC Ammara Khan, ADC Abdus Salam Arif, Director Women Development Tahir Ali and DSP School Principal Muhammad Adeel were also present on the occasion.