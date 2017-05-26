GUJRANWALA - The district administration said that no one be allowed profiteering, and for the purpose effective mechanism be adopted to ensure the availability of items at subsidised rates during Ramazan.

Addressing a price control meeting held in his office, the deputy director advised the assistant commissioners and special magistrates to take solid steps for provision of essential items to the public on controlled rates. He said that the administrative officers conduct raids against profiteers to provide relief for the masses while stern action be taken against shopkeepers involved in hoarding, profiteering and adulteration. The DC also directed the officers to complete the arrangements for setting up 17 Ramazan bazaars in the district during the month.