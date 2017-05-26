MIANWALI:- A training jet of PAF crashed near Lalokhelana wala while the pilot safely ejected from the jet. A training jet crashed near Mianwali, while on routine operational training on Thursday, a press release issued by PAF said. No loss of life and property was reported in the crash, the PAF said. An investigation board has been formed at Air Headquarters to probe the accident, the statement added.–INP
This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 26-May-2017 here.