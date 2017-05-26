BAHAWALPUR - The Bahawalpur Waste Management Company (BWMC) has devised a comprehensive plan for cleanliness of mosques and Ramazan Bazaars during the month of Ramazan.

BWMC Managing Director Naeem Akhtar stated while addressing a meeting held to finalise the cleanliness plan for Ramazan.

He said 50 sanitary workers of the company will perform duty at three Ramazan Bazaars, established in Bahawalpur City. The workers will be provided with hand carts and waste bags for collection of garbage, he said, adding dumpsters will also be placed across the city. He said a mini dumpster will be placed at each Ramazan Bazaar for easy and fast removal of wastes from the city. He said special monitoring desks will be established in the bazaars to resolve the customers’ complaints regarding cleanliness. Two officials will perform duty at the desks, he added. “Sanitary workers of the company will also perform duty at Ramazan Dastar Khawans that will be established by the administration in the city,” the MD added.