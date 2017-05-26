OKARA - Police recovered the dead bodies of two brothers who were allegedly murdered by their five brothers over a property row here the other day.

According to Depalpur Saddr police, there was an enmity among seven brothers over three acres of land at Amli Moti in Tehsil Depalpur. Five brothers including Isa, Musa, Mustafa, Israr and Intizar ganged up against their two brothers -Yusuf and Murtaza. They abducted their brothers, killed them and buried their bodies in the disputed three-acre land.

Ignorant of reality, Kausar Bibi, wife of Yusuf, got an abduction case registered with Depalpur Saddr police as his husband had been missing for five days. Her brother-in-laws, apparently, were consoling her, posing they were in search of her husband.

In the meanwhile, Abdul Waheed, maternal uncle of the brothers, and his housemaid found out the truth and informed the police. The police dug out dead bodies of the brothers and handed over them to the families after autopsy. The accused, on the other hand, managed to escape the scene. Police have formed special teams for their arrest.