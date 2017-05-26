BAHAWALPUR/SIALKOT/GUJRANWALA - At least 12 persons including four women were killed in separate road accidents occurred in different areas of Punjab.

According to the police and rescue sources, three persons including a woman were killed after a car rammed into a tree near Shashmahi Canal in Bahawalpur. Six members of a family were on the way back to Chishtian in a car after attending funeral of their relative in Rahim Yar Khan. Near Shashmahi Canal, in the Sama Satta police precincts, the driver lost control over steering due to speeding and it rammed into a tree on roadside.

Resultantly, Bilal, Abbas and Manish Bibi were killed on the spot while three children including Abdul Manaan, Arham and Amna got injured and were given first aid by Rescue 1122.

In Sialkot, a married woman identified as Iqbal Bibi, 45, was electrocuted after she came in touch with live wires of an electrical fan at her house in village Gadiyaala-East, Sambrial.

In Muzaffarabad, six persons were killed while 11 others were wounded in two separate traffic incidents.

The army and rescue sources said that a man died and three others injured after a jeep plunged into Neelum River in Uth Muqam. The army personals shifted the injured to Army Hospital Keel. They were all tourists and belonging to Lahore.

In another incident, a van, carrying 15 passengers, plunged into a deep ravine, killing five persons on the spot. Ten others sustained injuries and shifted to CMH Muzaffarabad.

In Gujranwala, two persons died and as many were injured in a road accident here at Rahwali. Local industrialist Zia Hameed, along with his friend Riaz Chattha and two others, was travelling in a car when, near Rahwali, a speeding van collided with the car head-on. Resultantly, Zia Hameed and Riaz Chattha were killed on the spot while driver Faheem and another person sustained injuries and were rushed to DHQ hospital.