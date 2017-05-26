SIALKOT - The mega project of Sport Industries Development Centre has turned out to be a great success through the provision of international standard soccer balls manufacturing/production facilities to the export-oriented industry of Sialkot.

SMEDA had established the state-of-the-art Sports Industries Development Centre (SIDC) in Sialkot with Rs435.46 million in collaboration with Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) for providing advanced soccer balls production facilities.

“Yes, we have been providing advanced technology soccer balls manufacturing facilities to Sialkot-based SMEs and the small manufacturers and exporters,” said SIDC Project Director Sarwar Hanif.

Addressing the participants of a daylong seminar held here at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), he said that the SIDC is ensuring the industry easy access to this advanced manufacturing technology approved by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA).

Manager SMEDA Sialkot Fauzan Muhammad presided over the seminar.

He said that the SIDC is a great success, producing all kinds’ soccer balls on commercial basis, adding that the centre has paved the way for manufacturers to lure maximum foreign customers to get soccer balls’ exports orders ahead of the 2018 Football World Cup.

“We are open for all here in Sialkot, as now the Sialkot based big manufacturers and exporters of soccer balls are reaping benefits of the world class manufacturing technology at SIDC,” he pointed out.

The SMEDA Sialkot Manager narrated that the SMEDA took this direly needed initiative following growing needs and demands for soccer ball industry of Sialkot. He said that the world class production facilities are cheaper as compared to such facilities being provided globally by China, Thailand and Taiwan.

“Now the SIDC technology is getting global popularity in Sialkot and even in the world, due to its unmatched quality and standard as prescribed by the FIFA”, he added.

He said that with high-tech imported machinery, the SIDC is rendering remarkable production and technology up-gradation facilities to export-oriented soccer balls industry, adding that the centre is also providing manpower training facilities to soccer ball industry.

Fauzan Muhammad revealed that the establishment of SIDC was the core initiative by SMEDA in line with its strategy to infuse Thermo Mechanized inflatable ball technology including Thermo balls, basket balls, American balls and volleyballs for facilitating Sialkot’s soccer ball industry.

The SIDC Project Director informed that the installed capacity of production at SIDC in single shift (eight hours long) is 3,500 balls per day, which might be increased in two shifts depending on the need.

SIDC is also providing all types of the laboratory test as per FIFA standards for thermo balls, basket balls, volley balls, bladders and other raw materials at Sialkot, he added.

“we have also been providing the training of manpower for Sialkot industry in mould, rubber technologies and thermo balls, basket balls, volleyballs and bladders as well”, he added.

The SIDC Project Director revealed “now, we have been hiring international consultants for upgrading and modernizing the export-oriented soccer ball industry and striving for developing Sialkot’s own international brand.”

Meanwhile, the SIDC and SMEDA jointly held an exhibition of all kinds of soccer balls at SCCI. SMEDA Sialkot Manager Fauzan Muhammad, SIDC Project Director Sarwar Hanif, a large number of the SMEs, small manufacturers and senior journalists visited this exhibition.

Ramazan bazaars

to facilitate public

The district administration has established as many as seven Sasta Ramazan Bazaars and 45 Madani Dastarkhwaans across the district to facilitate the public in the holy month of Ramazan.

Briefing Punjab Madani Dastarkhwaans Chairman Haji Muhammad Nawaz here on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner Dr Asif Tufail said that all-out arrangements have been made to provide relief to the public in the holy month of Ramazan. He said that Ramazan bazaars and Madani Dastarkhwaans have been envisaged purely to facilitate and no negligence in this regards would be tolerated. ADC (Revenue) Dr Umer Sher Chattha, Mayor Sialkot Municipal Corporation Chaudhry Tauheed Akhtar and ACs of Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils also attended this meeting.

WATER LEVEL RISES IN CHENAB

The water level is souring up in River Chenab at Head Marala here due to melting of snow at the mountains in neighbouring in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Asif Tufail, the water level increased to 50,300 cusecs in River Chenab on Thursday. Meanwhile, a large number of people throng River Chenab for picnic and boating in the prevailing scorching weather.