KASUR - A 15-year-old girl was gang-raped while a married woman was raped in separate incidents occurred in different areas here the other day.

Father of the affected girl told the Saddr Police that his daughter was on her way when the suspects - Hafeez and Sattar - forcibly took her to an under-construction house where they gang-raped her. Police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

In Chunian, a married woman was raped. She was alone at home in Mohallah Talabwala when the accused, Arshad, barged into the house and raped her. Police registered a case against the accused on the complaint of her husband.

HEPATITIS WEEK BEGINS

With a view to make Punjab a hepatitis-free province, the government is running a comprehensive programme to prevent people from falling victim to this fatal disease.

“The government is also spending billions of rupees on uplift of the health sector and free screening and vaccination for hepatitis, stated Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Khawaja Imran Nazir while inaugurating Hepatitis Screening and Vaccination Week at DHQ Hospital here.

He said the Health Department are making all-out efforts to materialise the dream of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif which, he said, is “hepatitis-free Punjab.”

“For the purpose, hepatitis screening and vaccination week is being observed in Punjab from May 22 to 27 during which free test facility and vaccination will be provided to the common man,” the minister said. District Health Authority CEO Dr Abdul Majeed and DHQ Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Javed Iqbal accompanied him.