GUJRAT - The University of Gujrat (UoG) has announced MA/MSc/MCom (Part I & II) results for Supplementary Examinations 2016 which were held in March this year.

The results were announced for the subjects of English, Mathematics, Islamic Studies, Political Science, Urdu, Applied Psychology, Physics and Psychology, according to a press release issued by the UoG controller examinations.

The result intimation cards have been dispatched to all the affiliated colleges and at the addresses provided by the candidates, the press release said. If a candidate finds any discrepancy in the result, as well as those opting for rechecking, they need to contact the UoG department concerned within 20 days from the date of result declaration, it added.

Rechecking forms are available at Bank of Punjab (BOP) branches at Hafiz Hayat Campus and Fawarah Chowk.

The result is available at UoG website <www.uog.edu.pk>. Candidates can also check their result by sending their roll number via SMS to 800241. MA/MSc/MCom (part I & II) annual exams have been scheduled to begin in the last week of July this year. Admission forms can be submitted with single fee till June 7, and with double fee till June 20.