MANDI BAHAUDDIN (Staff REporter): A married woman was shot dead by unidentified armed men while a boy, shot at about 24 days ago during a robbery attempt, succumbed to his injures here the other day.

According to police, Amina Bibi was asleep the other night along with other family members in the house yard in village Bhinder, outskirts of Phalia. In the meanwhile, two armed men entered the house, shot Amina Bibi dead and fled away. Phalia Police registered a case against the accused on the complaint of Muhammad Ismail, husband of Amina. On the other hand, a boy Babar, of village Lakhnewala died 24 days after he was shot at and injured during a robbery.

Babar, along with three others, was passing through neighbouring village Chak Fateh Shah, about four weeks ago, when the bandits attempted to intercept them. But they did not stop the car at which the bandits opened fire on them which left Babar and two others with critical injuries. They were rushed to DHQ hospital and thereafter, were referred to home. Babar, however, could not recover from the wounds after 24 days struggle for life.