MULTAN - A wave of horror swept through the residents after recovery of the dead bodies of three persons including a woman and her two minor children here on Thursday.

Police said that the dead bodies of three family members - a woman, her five-year-daughter and two-year-old son were recovered from Old Shujabad Road. The reason behind their death could not ascertain yet. The police said that husband of the deceased woman is out of the country for employment. The police reached the scene and shifted the bodies to hospital for post-mortem.

The police have registered a case and started investigation to ascertain the facts surrounding the incident.